CPC delegation visits Tunisia

Xinhua) 13:41, June 03, 2023

TUNIS, June 2 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of People's Movement of Tunisia, a CPC delegation led by Qu Qingshan, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, visited Tunisia from Tuesday to Friday.

During the visit, Qu met with Tunisian Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Bouderbala, former Foreign Minister Ahmed Ounaies, General Secretary of the People's Movement Zuhair Maghzawi, among others.

He also attended the "From Beijing to Carthage" Civilization Dialogue held here.

Tunisian side spoke highly of China's development achievements under the leadership of the CPC, and expressed willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields to promote the development of Tunisia-China relations.

