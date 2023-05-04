Tunisian president meets Libyan FM on ties, cooperation

TUNIS, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday met with visiting Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush on bilateral ties and cooperation, according to a statement issued by the Tunisian Presidency.

During the meeting, Saied stressed the importance of strengthening consultation and cooperation between Tunisia and Libya in all fields, especially in the economic, investment, energy, and security sectors.

Saied reiterated Tunisia's unwavering stance on the resolution of the crisis in Libya, in the framework of an approach based on the unity of the brotherly country, said the statement.

The president noted the significance of overcoming the current challenges and intensifying meetings at all levels, expressing the willingness to implement bilateral agreements.

According to the statement, several regional and international issues of common interest were also discussed during the meeting.

