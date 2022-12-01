Tunisian, Libyan PMs meet to discuss bilateral ties

TUNIS, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane met here on Wednesday with her Libyan counterpart Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties, according to a statement released by the Tunisian government.

During the meeting, Bouden Romdhane reiterated Tunisia's firm support for the Libyan people to find a sustainable settlement in the war-torn country in order to restore security and stability.

The meeting is an occasion for further strengthening "solidarity and cooperation" between the two countries as situations in the region as well as on the global stage call for rapprochement and cooperation, she noted.

The Tunisian prime minister also praised the progress made in restoring economic and trade cooperation between the two sides despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis.

For his part, the Libyan prime minister said the rapid developments of international and regional affairs "necessitate stronger joint actions and unifying policies."

"The Libyan people are counting more than ever on the neighboring countries to achieve political stability," said Dbeibah.

He also highlighted the importance to develop joint mechanisms to fight terrorist organizations and organized crime gangs.

Leading a large high-level delegation, Dbeibah arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday morning for an official visit.

