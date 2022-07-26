China welcomes Libyan parties' efforts to ensure normal oil production

Xinhua) 15:31, July 26, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday welcomed the efforts the Libyan parties are making to ensure the normal order of oil production in the country.

"China welcomes that the Libyan parties are working to remove political interference, negotiate and resolve differences in the management of the oil sector and revenue distribution, and ensure the normal order of oil production in Libya," Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council briefing on Libya.

Describing Oil as "an important source of income for national reconstruction and livelihood improvement in Libya," Dai said, "Libya's oil industry should continue to be managed by the country, and all oil revenues be used for the benefits of its people."

"Frozen assets are an important resource for national reconstruction. And the countries concerned should ensure the integrity of the frozen assets in strict accordance with Security Council resolutions," he said.

On the political situation in Libya, Dai said that since Dec. 24 last year, the political transition in Libya has continued to face challenges, and the negative impact on the situation in the country is gradually emerging.

Speaking about the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya's (UNSMIL), Dai said, "considering that the political process in Libya is at a critical stage, China supports the extension of UNSMIL's mandate."

"The Security Council should continue to maintain the frequency of its deliberations and devote its attention to the issue of Libya," he said.

