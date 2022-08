We Are China

Summer discount season starts in Tunis, Tunisia

Xinhua) 09:41, August 05, 2022

People visit a store as the summer discount season starts in Tunis, Tunisia, on Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

