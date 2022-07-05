Tunisia starts loan negotiations with IMF

Xinhua) 10:03, July 05, 2022

TUNIS, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied announced the start of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a loan program, the private radio station Shems FM reported Monday.

"These negotiations, which will continue in a first phase for a period of two weeks, try to find the support to strengthen, develop and address the problems of the Tunisian economy," Saied told Shems FM.

The minister stressed that this financial support would enable Tunisia to regain the confidence of international donors.

Tunisia is seeking a multi-billion-U.S. dollar loan from the IMF to avoid bankruptcy. To this end, the North African country is required to implement deep reforms including freezing wages, cutting energy and food subsidies and privatizing some state companies.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)