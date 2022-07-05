World Bank approves 130-mln-USD loan for Tunisia's cereal imports

TUNIS, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The World Bank on Monday approved a 130-million-U.S. dollar loan for Tunisia to help finance imports of cereal products, the Tunisian Ministry of Economy and Planning said.

The loan will help finance soft wheat and barley imports and seeds purchase for the upcoming planting season, when producers are encouraged to raise yields to achieve self-sufficiency, according to the ministry.

The loan deal was signed in the capital Tunis by Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied and World Bank country manager for Tunisia Alexandre Arrobbio.

This came just days after the World Bank agreed to provide a 130-million-dollar loan to help Tunisia mitigate its food insecurity.

Saied praised the bank's support for Tunisia in a difficult situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The World Bank has offered 500 million dollars in financial support for Tunisia this year, covering the fields of health, social security, and the supply of basic commodities, according to the Tunisian minister.

