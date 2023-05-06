Meeting on education campaign for non-CPC personages held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:41, May 06, 2023

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- A mobilization meeting on an education campaign carried out among non-Communist Party of China (CPC) parties, personages without party affiliation, non-CPC intellectuals and people from emerging social groups was held Friday in Beijing.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Shi said the education campaign is important for enhancing cohesion and forging the soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and pooling wisdom and strength to build China into a stronger country and realize national rejuvenation.

Senior leaders of the non-CPC parties, representatives of people without party affiliation and those from emerging social groups, and leading officials from the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee attended Friday's meeting.

