Senior CPC official stresses Party building in central Party, state institutions

Xinhua) 09:51, April 24, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and secretary of the Working Committee of the Central Party and State Institutions, addresses a conference on the Party work and discipline inspection work in central Party and state institutions in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Sunday stressed improving Party building at a conference on the Party work and discipline inspection work in central Party and state institutions.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Working Committee of the Central Party and State Institutions, called on central Party and state institutions to take the lead in upholding Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and upholding the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership.

He stressed focusing on the study, promotion and implementation of the guiding principles of the Party's 20th National Congress, and deepening efforts in carrying out the education campaign on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Central Party and state institutions should be more aware of their identity as political institutions, enforce stricter political discipline and rules, and improve the capacity for political judgment, thinking and implementation of Party members and cadres to ensure the faithful implementation of all tasks set out at the Party's 20th National Congress, he said.

Cai also required central Party and state institutions to take the education campaign as a major task of this year's Party work and advance the campaign and their central tasks in a balanced and coordinated manner.

