CPC Party school holds graduation ceremony

Xinhua) 11:32, April 29, 2023

Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), attends a graduation ceremony for the 2023 spring semester and presents certificates to the first batch of graduates for the semester on April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) held a graduation ceremony on Friday for the 2023 spring semester.

Chen Xi, president of the school and academy, presented certificates to 437 graduates, the first batch of graduates for the semester. During the ceremony, five representatives of the graduates gave speeches, pledging to make continuous contributions to building a strong country and advancing the great cause of national rejuvenation.

