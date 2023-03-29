Chinese vice president holds discussions with Tsinghua University advisors

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng holds discussions with the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng held discussions with the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing on Tuesday.

To understand today's China, one must have an in-depth understanding of the strategic plans for the coming period set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Han said.

The goal of the CPC is to ensure a better life for the over 1.4 billion Chinese people, said Han, adding that the central task of the CPC is to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Han explained the historical logic and distinctive features of Chinese modernization and emphasized that no modernization model should be regarded as the only model. "It must be based on national conditions and in line with the realities of each country," he stressed.

Han said China adheres to the path of prosperity for all, promotes harmony between humanity and nature, and commits to high-quality development, and all these are the essential requirements of Chinese modernization.

China will adhere to the national policy of opening up, constantly ease market access, improve the business environment, and make joint efforts with enterprises from all over the world to maintain the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain, Han added.

While commending the board members for their long-term concern and support for China's education cause, Han expressed the hope that the board members will continue to deeply participate in China's development and actively commit themselves to educational, scientific, and technological exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries.

The advisors, led by Apple CEO Tim Cook, introduced their educational exchanges and personnel training cooperation with China.

They highly appreciated the Chinese government's commitment to greater opening up for mutual benefits and win-win results, saying that they are full of expectations for new opportunities brought by the Chinese modernization.

The board members said they would continue to expand investment in China and increase spending on the green economy, sustainable development, and innovative research and development to assist with China's high-quality development.

