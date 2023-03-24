Senior CPC official addresses int'l forum on democracy

Xinhua) 08:36, March 24, 2023

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addresses an international forum on democracy in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2023. "The International Forum on Democracy: The Shared Human Values," held both online and offline, is the second of its kind. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed an international forum on democracy on Thursday.

"The International Forum on Democracy: The Shared Human Values," held both online and offline, is the second of its kind. It gathered hundreds of guests from over 100 countries and regions as well as international organizations.

Attendees agreed that democracy is a common value of all mankind, and that there are many forms to realize democracy. Countries should respect the diversity of world civilizations, respect other countries' paths in developing democracy, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Attendees also said that China has embarked on a broader path of democracy and contributed Chinese wisdom to the political advancement of mankind.

The forum was hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council Information Office, and co-organized by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the China Media Group and the China International Publishing Group.

Guests attend the opening ceremony of an international forum on democracy in Beijing, capital of China, on March 23, 2023. "The International Forum on Democracy: The Shared Human Values," held both online and offline, is the second of its kind. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of an international forum on democracy in Beijing, capital of China, on March 23, 2023. "The International Forum on Democracy: The Shared Human Values," held both online and offline, is the second of its kind. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)