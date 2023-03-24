China's top political advisor stresses role of new type of party system in modernization

Xinhua) 08:29, March 24, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visits the Central Committee of the Jiusan Society on March 23, 2023. Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Wang recently made visits to the central committees of non-CPC parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC). (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has called for fully leveraging the strengths and role of the country's new type of the political party system in the pursuit of modernization.

He has called for striving in unity to build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Wang, chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, recently made visits to the central committees of non-CPC parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) and made the remarks.

Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, called on the non-CPC parties to maintain the correct political direction and strengthen their political, ideological, theoretical and emotional identification with the leadership of the CPC and socialism with Chinese characteristics, consolidating the shared political foundation of multiparty cooperation.

The non-CPC political parties, functioning as advisors, assistants and colleagues of the CPC, should diligently perform their duties, conduct in-depth research and studies, and actively put forward suggestions, he said.

Wang urged the ACFIC to guide the private sector to boost confidence in development, put into practice the new development philosophy, and fulfill their social responsibilities to promote its healthy and high-quality development.

Leaders of the non-CPC parties and the ACFIC updated Wang, respectively, on their current situations and provided recommendations regarding the development of the united front and multiparty cooperation in the new era.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, participated in the visits.

