Some key takeaways from foreign leaders on CPC's highest academy

Xinhua) 08:32, March 20, 2023

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the Party's highest school and an important platform for international exchange and cooperation in governance.

Over the past 90 years since its establishment, the Beijing-based school has received several foreign leaders, including heads of the state and government. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, international exchange and cooperation have been intensified. The following are some key takeaways from foreign guests at the institution during their visits:

-- I am deeply honored by this invitation to speak at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee. I am conscious of the unique place that this school holds in the governance system of contemporary China and its contribution to the remarkable transformation of Chinese society. Many of you will play a decisive role in shaping China's future development, which will be of great significance to the world. (Oct. 24, 2013, Manmohan Singh, then Indian prime minister)

-- I chose to deliver my speech today at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee because the professors and trainees here represent the future of the CPC and are the practitioners of the "Chinese Dream." (Sept. 2, 2015, Nursultan Nazarbayev, then President of Kazakhstan)

-- The relevant education provided by the Party School of the CPC Central Committee has helped to further socialist development and strengthen ties with the people, which we believe is one of the reasons why the CPC and China have been able to achieve such tremendous growth and progress. (June 21, 2018, KP Sharma Oli, then Nepali prime minister)

-- The Party School of the CPC Central Committee adheres to the school motto of seeking truth from facts and insists that practice is the only criterion for testing truth. It has made admirable achievements in Party school construction, cadre training, and theoretical development. (Sept. 2, 2018, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi)

-- Our exchange today at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee is a new signal for cooperation between the two countries. We should open a new phase of exchange between the people, governments, and political parties of the two countries, and I hope both sides will plan well so that such a dialogue can continue. (Sept. 23, 2013, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro)

-- The friendship between China and Laos has a solid foundation, and the exchange and cooperation with the Party School of the CPC Central Committee will help Laos learn from China's development experience. (May 4, 2016, Bounnhang Vorachit, then general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President)

-- Zimbabwe will actively promote the exchange and cooperation between the ZANU-PF party school - Chitepo School of Ideology and the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) and learn from the experience and practices in the areas of faculty building, teaching, and research management. (April 4, 2018, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa)

