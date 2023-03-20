CPC to launch Party-wide campaign of in-depth research, studies

Xinhua) 13:15, March 20, 2023

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided to launch a Party-wide campaign of in-depth research and studies with aims to identify and resolve major problems that could hamper high-quality development and the modernization drive of China.

According to a work plan released by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, which was made public on Sunday, Party committees at all levels were required to carefully organize the research and study work, with leading officials and Party members actively involved.

The research and study work can focus on major issues found when applying the new development philosophy, when fostering a new pattern of development and promoting high-quality development, when pursuing progress while ensuring security, when deepening reform and opening-up on all fronts, and when advancing law-based governance, according to the plan.

Research subjects can also include challenges in ideological domain, major issues in the promotion of common prosperity and improvement to people's well-being. Problems that are of the greatest and most direct concern to the people, such as employment, education, medical service and housing, as well as environmental protection, social stability, and full and rigorous self-governance of the Party, should also be covered by the campaign, said the plan.

Noting that China faces new strategic opportunities and tasks, is entering a new strategic stage, and is confronted with new strategic demands and environment for its development, the plan said that the promotion of research and studies in the Party is a strong move to deal with challenges and tests on the journey toward Chinese modernization.

The plan said that in-depth research and studies should be closely integrated with the central work of the Party and the needs of decision-making work, and should help make sound decisions and improve the Party's ability to govern and lead.

The process of in-depth research and studies should include raising awareness, formulating plans, conducting research, deepening studies, resolving problems and carrying out follow-up inspections, according to the plan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)