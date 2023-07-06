Senior CPC official addresses int'l conference on building a community with a shared future

Xinhua) 10:52, July 06, 2023

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivers a keynote speech at an international conference on building a community with a shared future for all held in Beijing, capital of China, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended and delivered a keynote speech at an international conference on building a community with a shared future for all held in Beijing on Wednesday.

"The International Conference on China and the World: Towards Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind," gathered more than 200 individuals from foreign political circles, international organizations, Chinese and foreign think tanks and media circles, as well as well-known experts and scholars in the field of social sciences.

Chinese and foreign attendees said they believe that over the past 10 years, the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity has been in line with the trend of the times and the expectations of people around the world. The vision has been enriched by increasingly fruitful practical outcomes and has exerted extensive and profound international influence.

To overcome the development challenges in the world today, the wisdom and strength of all in the international community are needed to advance the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and to explore the road to modernization together, Chinese and foreign attendees said.

It is expected that academic and think tank exchanges and cooperation will be deepened to promote mutual learning among civilizations, enhance mutual understanding and amity among people, and jointly push forward the construction of a community with a shared future for all, the attendees said.

The conference was hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

