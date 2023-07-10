Over 15,000 runners take part in 2023 Hohhot Marathon

People's Daily Online) 17:30, July 10, 2023

The 2023 Hohhot Marathon is held in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 9, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Meng Jiashu)

The 2023 Hohhot Marathon was held in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on July 9.

The event saw the participation of over 15,000 runners from China and abroad.

Yang Dinghong from southwest China's Yunnan Province won the gold medal in the men's full-marathon group, crossing the finish line in 2:19:46, and the crown for the women's race was taken by Cao Fengying from north China's Hebei Province, who completed the race in 2:56:05.

The 2023 Hohhot Marathon, which integrates the sport of running with Hohhot's tourism resources, showcased the image of urban Hohhot, a city known for its beautiful and vast grasslands.

Runners compete in the 2023 Hohhot Marathon in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 9, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

The award ceremony for the men's full-marathon group. (People’s Daily Online/Miao Yang)

The award ceremony for the women's full-marathon group. (People’s Daily Online/Miao Yang)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)