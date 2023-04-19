Runners compete in Jiujiang Marathon

People's Daily Online) 11:10, April 19, 2023

Marathon runners pass along the Saicheng Lake greenway in Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

More than 10,000 runners competed in the Jiujiang Marathon in the Balihu new district of Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province on April 16, 2023.

Of the 10,000 runners, 3,000 participated in the full marathon and 3,000 in half marathon. The remaining 4,000 joined the fun run.

The marathon course was along the 50 square-kilometer Saicheng Lake. Nearly 30 kilometers of the course was staged on the Saicheng Lake greenway. The course is surrounded by cherry blossoms, and passes through several rest stations of unique styles.

In recent years, Balihu new district has held multiple public activities or races to promote the integrated development of culture, travel and sports. Every year, over 6,000 cherry trees bloom in March and April, covering 15 kilometers of the Saicheng Lake greenway. The cherry blossoms, with eight bridges and 17 rest stations demonstrating local cultures, have become a calling card of Jiujiang city.

