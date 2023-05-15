SCO international marathon "Run the Silk Road" held in Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 13:55, May 15, 2023

BISHKEK, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The International Issyk-Kul Marathon of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) "Run the Silk Road" started on Saturday in Cholpon-Ata town of Kyrgyzstan.

The start of the marathon was given by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov and SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming.

The marathon is held in order to strengthen cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the SCO countries, promote a healthy lifestyle, improve the sportsmanship of participants and develop internal and external event tourism.

Over 3,000 participants from 23 countries and regions registered for the event, which includes marathon, half marathon, a 10km run and a 3km Nordic walking. A healthy race will also be held with representatives of the diplomatic corps.

The prize fund of the marathon and half marathon is about 18,000 U.S. dollars.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)