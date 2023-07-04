Home>>
Xi underscores upholding multilateralism, improving global governance
(Xinhua) 19:34, July 04, 2023
BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday underscored efforts to uphold multilateralism and improve global governance.
Xi made the remarks when attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit via video link.
Xi called for opposing hegemonism and power politics, making the system of global governance fairer and more equitable, and promoting modernization of human society through concerted and constant endeavors to advance equal rights, equal opportunities, and fair rules for all.
