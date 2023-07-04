Xi calls for strengthening exchanges, mutual learning among countries

Xinhua) 16:14, July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for strengthening exchanges and mutual learning among countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and fostering closer people-to-people ties.

Xi made the remarks when attending the SCO summit via video link.

The harmonious development of diverse civilizations is the aspiration of all people in the region, said Xi.

He added that China welcomes all sides to jointly implement the Global Civilization Initiative, promote inclusiveness and coexistence among all civilizations, and increase mutual understanding and amity among the people of different countries.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)