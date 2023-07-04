Xi sends congratulatory letter to forum on civilization and sinology

Xinhua) 08:27, July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter on Monday to the third Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations and the first World Conference of Sinologists.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that in the long course of human history, various nations have created civilizations with their own characteristics and symbols, and equal exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations will provide strong spiritual guidance for mankind to solve the problems of the times and achieve common development.

He stressed that China is willing to work with all parties to advocate the universal values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, and implement the Global Civilization Initiative.

Xi said cultural exchanges will transcend estrangement, mutual learning will transcend clashes, and coexistence will transcend feelings of superiority so that human civilizations can make progress.

He called on sinologists from all over the world, as a bridge that links Chinese and other civilizations, to make more efforts to enhance understanding, friendship and cooperation between China and the world.

The dialogue, hosted by the Chinese Association for International Understanding, began on Monday in Beijing.

