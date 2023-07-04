Xi attends SCO summit via video link

Xinhua) 15:16, July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video conference here on Tuesday.

Xi will address the summit.

