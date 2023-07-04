Home>>
Xi attends SCO summit via video link
(Xinhua) 15:16, July 04, 2023
BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video conference here on Tuesday.
Xi will address the summit.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
