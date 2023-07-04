Xi calls on SCO to enhance solidarity, mutual trust

Xinhua) 15:55, July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to follow the right direction and enhance their solidarity and mutual trust.

Xi made the remarks while attending the SCO summit via video link on Tuesday.

Xi called on the SCO members to step up strategic communication and coordination, bridge differences through dialogue, and replace competition with cooperation.

"We should truly respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and firmly support each other's endeavor for development and rejuvenation," Xi said.

He added that the SCO members should keep in mind the overall and long-term interests of the region, and make foreign policies independently. "The future of our development must be held firmly in our own hands," Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)