Home>>
Trend of peace, development, win-win cooperation unstoppable: Xi
(Xinhua) 16:42, July 04, 2023
BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that the historical trend of peace, development, and win-win cooperation is unstoppable.
Xi made the remarks when attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit via video link.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls for safeguarding regional peace, ensuring common security
- Xi calls for strengthening exchanges, mutual learning among countries
- Xi calls on SCO to enhance solidarity, mutual trust
- Xi attends SCO summit via video link
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to forum on civilization and sinology
- Xi: Promote the progress of humanity
- Quotes from Xi: My heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots
- Quotes from Xi: The CPC is the Party of the people
- Xi calls for more innovations in Party's theories
- Xiplomacy: Xi Jinping and his American friends
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.