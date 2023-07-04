We Are China

Trend of peace, development, win-win cooperation unstoppable: Xi

Xinhua) 16:42, July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that the historical trend of peace, development, and win-win cooperation is unstoppable.

Xi made the remarks when attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit via video link.

