Xi calls for safeguarding regional peace, ensuring common security

Xinhua) 16:15, July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security.

Xi made the remarks when attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit via video link.

