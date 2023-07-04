Xi stresses synergizing BRI with development strategies of various countries

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for efforts to enhance the connection of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with development strategies of various countries and regional cooperation initiatives.

Xi made the remarks while attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit via video link.

Efforts should be made to further promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, speed up the development of port infrastructure and regional and international logistic corridors, and ensure stable and smooth functioning of regional industrial and supply chains, Xi said.

"Ten years ago, I proposed the Belt and Road Initiative, and on its tenth anniversary, China will hold the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation," said Xi.

He welcomes the participation of all parties to work together to broaden the Belt and Road as a "path of happiness" benefiting the whole world.

