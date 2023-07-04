We Are China

Xi stresses pragmatic SCO cooperation to speed up economic recovery

Xinhua) 16:20, July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members to focus on pragmatic cooperation to speed up economic recovery.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing while addressing the SCO summit via video link.

