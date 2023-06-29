Xi stresses improving quality of Party's organizational work

Xinhua) 15:25, June 29, 2023

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping has called for developing a good grasp of the CPC Central Committee's important theory on Party building, and improving the quality of the Party's organizational work.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction. The instruction was studied at the national conference on organizational work, which was held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Xi, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, extended greetings to all Party members as the Party will celebrate its 102nd founding anniversary on July 1.

