Xi lauds youths as hope of nation, CPC

08:06, June 27, 2023 By XU WEI ( Chinadaily.com.cn

General secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with the leading members of the newly-elected Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on Monday for the new central leadership of the Communist Youth League of China to better rally the nation's younger generation around the Party and make persistent efforts toward national rejuvenation.

Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, underlined that youths are the hope of the nation and the Party, while meeting with the leading members of the newly elected Central Committee of the CYLC at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing.

The 19th CYLC Central Committee — the organization's central leadership, which comprises 170 members and 129 alternate members — was elected on Thursday at the closing session of the 19th CYLC National Congress. Also on Thursday, members of the committee's secretariat, the organization's core leadership body, were elected at the first plenary session of the CYLC Central Committee.

Xi first acknowledged the significant achievements and profound transformations in the Party's work related to youths since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, saying that the CPC has strengthened leadership over the organization and work related to youths across the board.

He expressed the CPC Central Committee's full trust in the Youth League and the country's young people.

The Party's central leadership has high expectations for the new leadership of the CYLC Central Committee, Xi said, calling for the leadership body to enhance its own development and lead the way for new progress in the cause of the Youth League and youth-related work.

As the Party's aide and reserve force, the CYLC must closely align its work with the central task of the Party in the new era as defined by the 20th CPC National Congress in October, maintain a firm direction and make vigorous efforts, Xi said.

The general secretary urged the Youth League to make extensive efforts in mobilizing and organizing young people, inspire a sense of historical responsibility and mission among the younger generation, and serve as the vanguard for building a strong socialist nation and achieving the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi then expounded on the need for the organization to beef up political guidance for the nation's young people, saying that only when young people are aspiring and willing to take on responsibilities, endure hardships and work hard, can they become a powerful force, and the development of the Party and the country be filled with hope.

He highlighted the need to help young people firm up their ideals and beliefs, guide them to establish lofty communist ideals, build up their belief in socialism with Chinese characteristics and establish a firm political belief in following the leadership of the CPC.

The Youth League should prioritize the political guidance of its membership, which totaled 73 million this year, as well as young people overall, nurture a younger generation that will develop and carry forward socialism, and continuously provide the Party with healthy and dynamic fresh blood, Xi said.

During the meeting, Xi listened to a report from A Dong, the newly elected first secretary of the Secretariat of the CYLC Central Committee, as well as speeches from the other six members of the secretariat.

