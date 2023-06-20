Xi says China's high-quality development path to offer world more opportunities

Xinhua) 14:36, June 20, 2023

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China's commitment to a high-quality development path that prioritizes ecological conservation and features a green and low-carbon mode will provide more opportunities for the world and make greater contribution to human progress, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said.

Xi made the remarks in reply to a letter from Eric Domb, president and founder of the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium.

At present, China is actively promoting Chinese modernization that features harmonious coexistence between man and nature and carrying out major biodiversity conservation projects, he said.

A large number of endangered species have been under effective protection with giant pandas thereby having been downgraded from endangered species to vulnerable ones, he added.

In a letter Domb has lately written to Xi, he recalled that Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, attended the opening ceremony of the giant panda hall at the Pairi Daiza Zoo during their visit to Belgium in March 2014.

Domb said that the Chinese garden of the zoo epitomizes the concept of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and that the Chinese Dream as well as China's development and prosperity will always be opportunities that could be shared by the rest of the world.

