Quotes from Xi: 'The concerns of the people are what I always keep in mind'

(People's Daily App) 15:37, June 18, 2023

For Chinese President Xi Jinping, the words and deeds of his father Xi Zhongxun (1913-2002) have exerted a profound influence on him and are a great family heirloom. Today is Fathers' Day. Let's listen to Xi talk about his father's teachings.

