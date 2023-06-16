4th volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" enhances global understanding of China

Xinhua) 08:05, June 16, 2023

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has lately been published in French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Japanese and traditional Chinese. Distributed both domestically and internationally, the work has aroused enthusiastic response among readers worldwide.

Overseas scholars and observers commend the publication of the multilingual editions for helping the international community comprehend the latest developments in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and enhance their understanding of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s governance concepts and practices. They also say the volume provides inspiration and reference for other countries to achieve development and growth.

CHINA'S ANSWER

Xi's fourth volume is a confident statement for the mission and prospects of the Chinese nation, Martin Albrow, a fellow of the British Academy of Social Sciences, told Xinhua.

The Chinese and English editions of the fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China," published and released in July 2022, have been enthusiastically received by overseas readers ever since.

Albrow, who has visited China multiple times since the 1980s, has been deeply impressed by many chapters, sections, and sentences in the volume.

He said one of the greatest strengths in Xi's thought is how he combines the wisdom and depth of experience of China that dates back millennia, with the Marxist ideas that developed in the West under the impact of modernity, which is a dynamic view of the relation of ideas to reality, schooled in an understanding of the past.

It is directed to the people of China but such is their historic experience and recent achievements that the rest of the world should regard as an example of what is possible, said Albrow, describing it as an inspiration for the common effort to secure a shared future on this earth.

Xi's book provides other countries with important inspiration on state governance, said Alexey Avdonin, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies. The volume showcases the extraordinary journey that China has made with its own strength, bringing hope to people who aspire to a just society.

Allowing the world to see China's answers to the critical issues of the moment, the book is an authoritative work that fully and systematically reflects the new horizon opened up and latest development achieved by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, providing inspiration for countries to realize development centered on people's interests and build a just society, he said.

It is important to read this book to understand China's position on how to shape the world's future, on global harmony and prosperity for all, said Fernanda Ilheu, president of the New Silk Road Friends Association, a Lisbon-based non-profit think tank, adding that this book allows people to know more about the Chinese president's philosophy on how to contribute to the world's development and peace.

INSPIRATION FOR DEVELOPMENT

The book has provided an invaluable window for the rest of the world to understand and appreciate the Chinese society and its role in global development and transformation, Cavince Adhere, a Kenya-based international relations scholar, told Xinhua.

The fourth volume is particularly important for developing countries whose collective desire is to lift their populations out of poverty and achieve sustainable development, said Adhere, noting that in reading the series of the books, leaders from emerging economies, mostly in Africa, can learn how to advance national development that is people-centered, inclusive, just, equitable and global in vision.

The publication of the fourth volume makes the world aware of and knowledgeable about the great development of China, especially over the past decade, said Diaa Helmy, an Egyptian expert in Chinese affairs, secretary-general of Cairo-based Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

The volume elucidates how China has dealt with the problems and challenges it confronted, which are similar to those facing many countries, whether developing or developed, he said, adding that these countries can benefit from these experiences.

The concepts Xi elaborated on can inspire Africa and even the whole world to achieve development and growth, because through this book, African countries will understand and draw inspiration from various policies implemented by China to meet the needs of its people and society, said Amadou Diop, a Senegalese expert on China and former correspondent for the Senegal national daily Le Soleil in China.

For the international community, including Africa, this book is of extraordinary significance for understanding Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and its development, said Diop.

Ibrahim Alluhayb, a professor at King Saud University in Saudi Arabia, believes the timely publication of the Arabic edition provides the possibility and convenience for Arab countries and people to understand the latest development of the CPC's thoughts on state governance and learn from China's experience.

With remarkable progress in Arab-China relations over the past years, more and more Arab countries have begun to "look east," he said, noting that the Arabic edition will play an important role in deepening the Arab world's understanding of China's development achievements and promoting their exchanges and mutual learning.

NEW PERSPECTIVE ON CHINA

Chea Munyrith, president of the Cambodian Chinese Evolution Researcher Association, who led the translation team for the Cambodian edition, has unique and profound insights into this book.

Munyrith said that the publication of the multilingual edition has opened up a new perspective for the world to better understand China, as it contains a series of Xi's important discourses, provides theoretical guidance for a Chinese path to modernization, and showcases the country's governance capabilities.

Kiyomi Seno, chairman of the Japan-China Society, who has a strong interest in China's trajectory, governance, and philosophy, said that the multilingual edition enables more people in the world to have a deep understanding of a real China, see what kind of development path China has chosen under complex situations and appreciate the Chinese wisdom in it.

Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, deemed the multilingual edition a window into China's thinking, as this book contains new ideas, new thoughts and new strategies of Xi's governance. Zyuganov believes that for everyone who wants to strengthen friendship and cooperation with China, the series of books by Xi should become their desk book.

Anyone who wants to understand China today needs to pore over the work of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China," said Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, head of the Center for Brazil-China Studies of the Getulio Vargas Foundation School of Law in Brazil.

Xi often cited Chinese philosophers and quotes to express the wisdom of the Chinese people, thereby revealing much of the fine tradition of Chinese culture, said the expert.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)