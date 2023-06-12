Home>>
One family's deep connection to China
(People's Daily App) 13:58, June 12, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping recalls his bonds with a family in Laos that has witnessed, supported and contributed to China-Laos friendship over the past five decades. Click on the video for more.
