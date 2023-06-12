Book of Xi's discourses on work for women, children published

Xinhua) 08:48, June 12, 2023

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the work related to women and children as well as the work of women's federations has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has attached great importance to work related to women's development and has been making vigorous efforts in this regard, according to the publisher's statement Sunday.

Xi's discourses in this regard are of great significance to promoting the work for women's development in the new era, staying committed to the fundamental national policy of gender equality, and protecting lawful rights and interests of women and children, the statement said.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book combines 174 relevant passages from over 50 significant spoken and written works Xi made between November 2012 and March 2023. Some have been made public for the first time.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)