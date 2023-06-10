Xi says China's consistent position on Ukraine crisis is to promote peace talks

Xinhua) 11:22, June 10, 2023

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China's position on the Ukraine crisis has been consistent, which is to promote peace talks.

While speaking over phone with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Xi said that he hopes all parties will build up favorable conditions for solving the crisis through dialogue, and that peace-loving countries worldwide that uphold justice can make a rational voice to promote peace talks.

