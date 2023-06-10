Home>>
Xi says China's consistent position on Ukraine crisis is to promote peace talks
(Xinhua) 11:22, June 10, 2023
BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China's position on the Ukraine crisis has been consistent, which is to promote peace talks.
While speaking over phone with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Xi said that he hopes all parties will build up favorable conditions for solving the crisis through dialogue, and that peace-loving countries worldwide that uphold justice can make a rational voice to promote peace talks.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sci-tech self-reliance, a key concern in Xi's domestic inspections
- Commentary: Understanding critical importance of national unification: China's rooted tradition of unity
- Preserving the iconic Great Wall
- Xi, Ramaphosa hold phone talks over bilateral ties, Ukraine crisis
- Xi urges troops to forge "great wall of steel" in guarding Chinese borders
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.