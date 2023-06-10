Senior CPC official stresses implementation of Xi's speech on cultural inheritance, development

Xinhua) 11:18, June 10, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addresses a meeting on the implementation of Xi Jinping's speech on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Friday stressed aligning thinking and action with the guiding principles of Xi Jinping's speech on cultural inheritance and development and shouldering the new cultural mission in the new era.

The guiding principles of the speech made by Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at an earlier meeting on cultural inheritance and development should be faithfully implemented, said Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, at a meeting held in Beijing.

Xi's speech has elaborated on a series of key theoretical and practical issues in carrying on and advancing Chinese culture, with a focus on building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation, he noted.

People specializing in publicity, theoretical and cultural work should carefully study, have a profound understanding of the speech and faithfully implement it, he said, adding that greater policy support should be in place and Party committees of all levels should take concrete action to advance cultural inheritance and development.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

