Fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" published in more languages

Xinhua) 08:28, June 12, 2023

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been published in French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Japanese and traditional Chinese, according to a publisher statement issued Sunday.

The newly-published volume contains a compilation of 109 spoken and written works of Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, from Feb. 3, 2020 to May 10, 2022, along with 45 photographs taken since January 2020. It is divided into 21 sections by topic.

It is a record of the great practices of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in responding to the pandemic and drastic changes, both unseen in a century, and rallying and leading the whole Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in realizing the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and starting a new journey to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects, the statement said.

It is an authoritative work that fully and systematically reflects the new horizon opened up and latest development achieved by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, said the statement.

The simplified Chinese and English editions of the book were published in July 2022.

