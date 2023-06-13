Home>>
Xi underscores immediate, long-term significance of China-Honduras diplomatic ties
(People's Daily App) 14:55, June 13, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held talks with visiting Honduran President Xiomara Castro in Beijing and underscored the immediate, long-term significance of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
