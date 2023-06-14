Languages

Archive

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Home>>

Highlights from Xi's talks with visiting Honduran president

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:14, June 14, 2023

President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento in Beijing on Monday. Here are some highlights from Xi's comments on the development of the bilateral relationship.

 

 

 

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories