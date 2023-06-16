Home>>
Xi meets Bill Gates
(Xinhua) 14:14, June 16, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in Beijing on Friday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
