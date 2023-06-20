Xi encourages friendly personage to push for stronger China-Europe ties

Xinhua) 13:26, June 20, 2023

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has lately replied to a letter from a Belgian friendly personage, encouraging him to push for stronger China-Belgium and China-Europe friendship.

In his letter to Eric Domb, president and founder of the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium, Xi said that the development of China-Belgium relations cannot be achieved without the long-term efforts and selfless dedication of friendly personages from all walks of life in both countries.

He voiced confidence that Domb and other friendly personages will continue to sow the seeds of friendship, attract more people, not least those of the younger generation, to actively participate in the cause of friendship so as to make new contributions to advancing China-Belgium and China-Europe relations.

