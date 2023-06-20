China's head-of-state diplomacy: China, Republic of the Congo write new chapters of friendship

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of the Congo on March 29, 2013 for a state visit to the country. This is the first by a Chinese head of state since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1964.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of the Congo on March 29, 2013 for a state visit to the country. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

When speaking at the Parliament of the Republic of the Congo, President Xi mentioned that after a powerful earthquake struck Yushu in China’s Qinghai Province in April 2010, the government of the Republic of the Congo donated a primary school, which was named Sino-Congolese Friendship Primary School by President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Considering the economic burden for the Republic of the Congo, which is not wealthy, to build a school, China suggested a school building or a library instead. But Nguesso was determined. He said his country was going to build an entire primary school, no matter how much it will cost. Two years later, the school, which sits at an altitude of 3,800 meters, was completed.

As an old Chinese saying goes, "You throw a peach to me, and I give you a white jade for friendship." During his visit, President Xi and President Nguesso attended the opening ceremony of the Marien Ngouabi University library aided by China, and the unveiling of the China Pavilion.

At the critical moment in China's fight against the COVID-19 in 2020, President Nguesso and other leaders of the Republic of the Congo sent letters to China. Pointe-Noire of the Republic of the Congo donated 10,000 masks to its sister city Suzhou. Since the COVID-19 broke out in the Republic of the Congo, China promptly provided anti-epidemic supplies, and sent a team of medical experts for experience exchanges and training.

"Our two peoples have forged deep brotherly friendship in the course of overcoming hardships together and helping each other with all sincerity," said President Xi. A number of China-aided infrastructure projects have been completed in the Republic of the Congo, such as the No. 1 National Highway, new parliament complex and Kindele Sports Complex in Brazzaville, becoming symbols of the friendship between the two countries.

President Xi put forth the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and of pursuing the greater good and shared interests in developing China's relations with Africa 10 years ago, continuously guiding relations between the two countries, and China-Africa relations to new heights. Over the last decade, relations between China and the Republic of the Congo have been upgraded to a bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, and connections between the two countries have grown stronger. Guided by head-of-state diplomacy, the two countries will open up more new chapters of friendship.

