Home>>
Quotes from Xi: Holding rice bowls firmly in our own hands
By Huang Jingjing, Liu Jie and Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 15:01, June 26, 2023
"Chinese people should hold our rice bowls firmly in our own hands." Today marks China's National Land Day, which falls on June 25 each year. On this occasion, let's learn the great importance President Xi Jinping has attached to farmland and food security.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xiplomacy: Chinese president corresponds with Belgian zookeeper over pandas, friendship
- Xi Story: Spirit of ancient poet resonates in modern China
- China, U.S. should work together in same direction to stabilize, improve bilateral relations
- Xi orders all-out rescue and safety overhaul after deadly barbecue restaurant explosion
- Key messages from Xi's meeting with Blinken
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.