Quotes from Xi: Holding rice bowls firmly in our own hands

By Huang Jingjing, Liu Jie and Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 15:01, June 26, 2023

"Chinese people should hold our rice bowls firmly in our own hands." Today marks China's National Land Day, which falls on June 25 each year. On this occasion, let's learn the great importance President Xi Jinping has attached to farmland and food security.

