President Xi Jinping meets four prime ministers in Beijing

(People's Daily App) 15:16, June 28, 2023

President Xi Jinping meets four prime ministers in Beijing on Tuesday: Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

