Xi calls on Communist Youth League to shoulder missions

Xinhua) 08:03, June 27, 2023

General secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with the leading members of the newly-elected Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday called on the new leadership of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) to earnestly shoulder their missions and tasks entrusted by the CPC in the new era.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while meeting with the leading members of the newly-elected Central Committee of the CYLC.

Xi urged the CYLC to give full play to the country's youths so that they will be fully committed in advancing Chinese modernization.

Noting that the future of the cause of the Party and the nation rests on the younger generation, Xi expressed his hope that the CYLC Central Committee will better rally young people around the Party to continuously strive for building a stronger country and realizing national rejuvenation.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, participated in the meeting.

With a clearer goal and mission, the CYLC has taken on a new look among the young people since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi said.

Over the past five years, the CYLC has mobilized its members and other young people to take an active part in major tasks such as creating a new development pattern, boosting high-quality development, securing a victory in the fight against poverty, and responding to the COVID-19 epidemic, showing great courage and commitment of Chinese youth in the new era, Xi said.

The CPC Central Committee expects the leading members of the CYLC Central Committee to play an exemplary role in pushing forward the CYLC cause and the work related to youth, he said.

Being an aide to and reserve force of the Party, the CYLC must center its work on the Party's central task on the new journey of the new era, set at the 20th CPC National Congress, he stressed.

Noting that greater efforts should be made to enhance political guidance for young people, Xi said the CYLC should give top priority to strengthening political guidance for CYLC members and other young people, and make dedicated efforts to nurture the next generation, who will fully develop socialism and carry forward the socialist cause.

He stressed that the CYLC should actively orient itself toward the implementation of major national strategies and tasks, and mobilize youths to dedicate themselves to Chinese modernization and strive to become pioneers and a fresh driving force in sectors such as sci-tech innovation, rural revitalization, green development, social services, and defending the border for the country.

Xi also called for unflinching courage in advancing the CYLC's reform, exercising the full and rigorous management and governance of the CYLC, and continuing to raise the CYLC's capacity to guide, organize and serve.

Xi concluded his remarks by saying that Party committees and leading Party members' groups at all levels should strengthen their leadership of and support for the work of the CYLC.

During the meeting, A Dong, first secretary of the Secretariat of the CYLC Central Committee, gave a briefing on the 19th national congress of the CYLC and the first plenum of the 19th Central Committee of the CYLC, among other matters.

General secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with the leading members of the newly-elected Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and delivers an important speech in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)