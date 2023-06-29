Xi presents order to promote military officers to rank of general

Xinhua) 08:19, June 29, 2023

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and other leaders pose for a group photo with military officers who have been promoted to the rank of general in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2023.

Xi presented certificates of order to promote two military officers to the rank of general at a ceremony on Wednesday. The ceremony was held by the CMC in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presented certificates of order to promote two military officers to the rank of general at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held by the CMC in Beijing. General is the highest rank for officers in active service in China.

The promoted officers are Zheng Xuan, political commissar of the Northern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, and Ling Huanxin, political commissar of the Academy of Military Sciences.

Xi extended his congratulations to the officers. Later, Xi and other leaders had a group photo with them.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CMC, announced the order of promotion, which was signed by Xi.

He Weidong, another CMC vice chairman, presided over the ceremony.

