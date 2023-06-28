A glimpse at Zhejiang's green rural revival over two decades

(People's Daily App) 15:05, June 28, 2023

Zhejiang Province, a forerunner in rural vitalization, launched its Green Rural Revival Program in June 2003 and was recognized with a Champions of the Earth Award, the UN's highest environmental honor in 2018 for its successful eco-restoration. Let's glimpse at the beautiful countryside of Zhejiang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)