Gigantic bayberry-themed rabbit sculpture in Zhejiang

(People's Daily App) 15:17, June 19, 2023

A gigantic rabbit sculpture over 10 meters tall wearing a hat shaped like a Chinese bayberry is currently floating on Guazhu Lake, East China's Zhejiang Province, to mark the arrival of the Chinese bayberry season.

