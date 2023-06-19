Home>>
Gigantic bayberry-themed rabbit sculpture in Zhejiang
(People's Daily App) 15:17, June 19, 2023
A gigantic rabbit sculpture over 10 meters tall wearing a hat shaped like a Chinese bayberry is currently floating on Guazhu Lake, East China's Zhejiang Province, to mark the arrival of the Chinese bayberry season.
