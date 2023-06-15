City in Zhejiang makes efforts to promote construction of beautiful countryside
This photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a sea of flowers in Miaodou Village of Zhili Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.
Located beside the Taihu Lake, the Zhili Town of Huzhou City has made every effort to promote the construction of a beautiful countryside on the south bank of Taihu Lake after the implementation of Green Rural Revival Program in Zhejiang Province.
At present, Zhili Town has achieved full coverage of beautiful countryside construction in 34 administrative villages, creating a beautiful countryside landscape along the south bank of Taihu Lake. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists take photos beside a sea of flowers in Miaodou Village of Zhili Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.
This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the scenery of Miaodou Village in Zhili Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.
This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the scenery of Wupu Village in Zhili Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.
This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the scenery of Yigao Village in Zhili Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.
A tourist wearing traditional Chinese costume poses for photos in Yigao Village of Zhili Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.
Tourists enjoy themselves beside a homestay in Miaodou Village of Zhili Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.
People rehearse Chinese opera in Yigao Village of Zhili Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.
